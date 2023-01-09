Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $97,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 128,525 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $42.28 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

