Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 2,783.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,114.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 759,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,183,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 379.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,251,000 after buying an additional 426,675 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $36,508,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,012,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,199,000 after buying an additional 354,914 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,071,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,479,000 after buying an additional 296,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $123.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 215.83 and a beta of 0.54. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $387.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total transaction of $549,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,557.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total transaction of $549,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,557.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $566,341.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,079.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,094 shares of company stock worth $17,558,726 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.