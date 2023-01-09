Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,277 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,063,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,092,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888,682 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,930,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $617,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,587 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,963,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $466,903,000 after purchasing an additional 491,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,185,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $475,379,000 after purchasing an additional 755,921 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,592,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $302,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TELUS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

TELUS Stock Performance

NYSE:TU opened at $20.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 92.11%.

TELUS Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.