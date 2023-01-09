Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,277 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,063,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,092,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888,682 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,930,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $617,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,587 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,963,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $466,903,000 after purchasing an additional 491,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,185,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $475,379,000 after purchasing an additional 755,921 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,592,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $302,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TELUS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.
TELUS Stock Performance
TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.
TELUS Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 92.11%.
TELUS Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
