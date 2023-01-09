Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Home Depot by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $165,646,000 after acquiring an additional 425,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $676,992,000 after acquiring an additional 408,299 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Price Performance

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $317.53 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $404.09. The stock has a market cap of $325.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

