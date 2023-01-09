Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 5,762 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $125.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 95.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.10.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

