Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 1,911.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $439,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $367.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $365.68 and a 200 day moving average of $399.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $1,906,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248,904 shares in the company, valued at $85,861,923.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $1,906,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248,904 shares in the company, valued at $85,861,923.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $15,461,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,596,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,326 shares of company stock worth $31,637,469 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

