Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,879 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $68,764,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 68.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,280,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,376,000 after buying an additional 929,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 133.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,340,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,951,000 after buying an additional 766,098 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 78.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after buying an additional 624,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $42.42 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $61.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.