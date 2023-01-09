Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 1,011 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Fortis by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortis by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 6.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Fortis by 8.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Fortis by 9.6% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Up 2.4 %

FTS opened at $41.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.41. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.41.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 80.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Fortis Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.