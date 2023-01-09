Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 11,782 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,782 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Pentair by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Pentair by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Pentair by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Price Performance

PNR stock opened at $46.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $184,522.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Pentair Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.