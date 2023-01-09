Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 295 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,895,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after buying an additional 452,434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 1,344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,492,000 after buying an additional 318,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after buying an additional 260,417 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 722,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,006,000 after buying an additional 226,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $61.16 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.56%.

SEIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

In other SEI Investments news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,100 shares of company stock worth $2,036,235 over the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

