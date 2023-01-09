Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 4,211 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. FMR LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,134 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,065,000 after acquiring an additional 496,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,724,000 after acquiring an additional 392,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $41,532,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $214.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.82 and its 200 day moving average is $240.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.81.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

