Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 4,294 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,167 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,840 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,064 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $94.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average is $98.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EXPE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.71.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

