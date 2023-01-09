Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 9,750 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 16.5% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 1.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 71.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVA. TheStreet lowered DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

DaVita Stock Up 3.2 %

DVA stock opened at $81.05 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $124.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In other news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

