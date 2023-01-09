Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes $854,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,284,000 after acquiring an additional 636,809 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,415,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,219,000 after acquiring an additional 105,241 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ATO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atmos Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $112.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.26. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

