Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Charter Communications by 196.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Charter Communications by 137.8% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.10.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $367.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $630.89.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.