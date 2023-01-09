Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.21.

Insider Activity

Dynatrace Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT opened at $36.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $59.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.54, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile



Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

