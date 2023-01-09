Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equifax from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.47.

Equifax Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $204.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.53. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $281.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.