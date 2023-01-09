Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Has $80.35 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 559,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 14.7% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $80,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 600.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Chevron by 62.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after buying an additional 4,354,660 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Chevron by 1,886.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,786,000 after buying an additional 2,228,072 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3,518.8% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,555,000 after buying an additional 2,092,450 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after buying an additional 1,899,104 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $176.56 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.84 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $341.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.20.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.15.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

