AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,045 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,896,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,333,000 after buying an additional 274,095 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,689,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,360,000 after purchasing an additional 160,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,625,000 after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,092,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,864,000 after purchasing an additional 78,238 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $56,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $56,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,898. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Shares of IRM opened at $50.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.43. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also

