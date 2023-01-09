AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 75,567 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,611 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 75,567 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2,052.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

SWN stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.