AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $211.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.41. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $314.82.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $2.401 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

