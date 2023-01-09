AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,468 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $36.61 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average is $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

