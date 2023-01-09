AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,817 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTR. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ventas by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,806,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ventas by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,284,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,428 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ventas by 20.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,796,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,129,000 after purchasing an additional 979,716 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 4,732.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 794,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after purchasing an additional 777,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,787,000 after purchasing an additional 761,903 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.15.

NYSE:VTR opened at $47.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -434.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,636.36%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

