Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after buying an additional 959,810 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $115,020,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after buying an additional 217,538 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 383,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,112,000 after buying an additional 124,833 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.42.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $221.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.45. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

