Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Holdings Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $14,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,372,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 3.2 %

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

NYSE:ARE opened at $147.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $211.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.11%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

