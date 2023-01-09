Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Position Reduced by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,446 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Allegion by 59.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Allegion by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Allegion by 66.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 61.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.22.

Allegion Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $111.42 on Monday. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $129.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The business had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

