Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 103.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 506,806 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,138 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $38,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Splunk to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Splunk from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Splunk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk stock opened at $83.36 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

