Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 68,144 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,144 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $46,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in FMC by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in FMC by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in FMC by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after buying an additional 35,290 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC Stock Up 3.1 %

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

Shares of FMC opened at $125.46 on Monday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.25.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

