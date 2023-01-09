Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $40,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LivaNova

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $121,123.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LivaNova Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of LIVN opened at $56.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.65. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $41.82 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 0.84.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Articles

