Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $36.48 Million Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $36,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in HubSpot by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HubSpot Price Performance

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,398,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $272.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.92. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $596.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $443.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.43 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.