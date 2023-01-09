Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $40.86 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,847 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $40,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Equifax by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,675,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $204.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.53. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $281.02.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equifax from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.47.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.