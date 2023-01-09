Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $40 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 932,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125,313 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $40,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,148 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after acquiring an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 41.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,704,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,393,000 after buying an additional 416,104 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Up 4.1 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $87.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.31.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.