Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $44.23 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 107,736 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $44,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.91.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $248.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.71 and its 200-day moving average is $234.77. The stock has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $200.65 and a 52-week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

