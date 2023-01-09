Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 275,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $46,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 10,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $210.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $221.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

