Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309,196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 56,235 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $45,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after buying an additional 6,744,875 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,349,000 after acquiring an additional 467,368 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after acquiring an additional 456,733 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $48,522,000 after acquiring an additional 238,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,050.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,834,000 after acquiring an additional 233,372 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $159.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $232.36.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Mizuho reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

