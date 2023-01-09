Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 237,699 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,303,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 237,699 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $45,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $42.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

