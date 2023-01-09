Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 623,542 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623,542 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $43,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 55.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,507,971 shares in the company, valued at $15,833,695.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 25,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $412,026.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,543,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,002.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,507,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,833,695.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,263,967 shares of company stock worth $13,596,014 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen set a $25.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.35.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.05. Biohaven Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.78. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

