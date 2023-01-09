Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,106 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $37,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,012,000 after buying an additional 97,761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,512,000 after buying an additional 343,410 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after buying an additional 912,421 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Argus downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyson Foods Price Performance

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $66.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.41. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

