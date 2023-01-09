Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 454,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 235,317 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $40,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 37,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 3.1 %

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPD opened at $108.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $130.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.69.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

