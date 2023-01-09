Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Position Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $12,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ambarella by 30.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ambarella by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ambarella from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ambarella from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.35.

Ambarella Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $83.12 on Monday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $170.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.66.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $211,883.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,906.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $211,883.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,906.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,262 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $105,717.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,106,067.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,806 shares of company stock worth $1,248,448 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

