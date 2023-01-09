Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,578 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 15,961.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY stock opened at $22.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.90 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 126.07% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.90%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.89%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.