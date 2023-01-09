Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AON were worth $12,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of AON by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners raised their target price on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.50.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $307.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

