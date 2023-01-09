Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AON were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of AON by 47.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
AON Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of AON stock opened at $307.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
AON Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.50.
About AON
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
