Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 120,493 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2,531.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,493 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $78.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.83. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $84.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.19%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

