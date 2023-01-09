Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 374,808 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,808 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGI opened at $9.75 on Monday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $633.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.66.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

