Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 4,930 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $9,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRUS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $78.47 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $95.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.09.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.45. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

