Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 65,114 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 248.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,114 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,075 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,623. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $77.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.62. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

