Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 83,414 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 3,653.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 83,414 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $8,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after buying an additional 241,855 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 116.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,002,000 after purchasing an additional 185,834 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 14,581.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 135,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 60.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 189,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,208,000 after purchasing an additional 71,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Universal Display stock opened at $111.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $89.41 and a twelve month high of $176.41.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $160.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.79 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 32.13%. Equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

