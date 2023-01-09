Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 491,256 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UMPQ. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Umpqua Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Umpqua had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $317.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $99,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,479.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

