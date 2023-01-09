Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 1,727.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 189,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,744 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 238,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after buying an additional 71,866 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 347,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,373,000 after buying an additional 145,864 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $46.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average is $46.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $85.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.29) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 197.47% and a negative return on equity of 84.14%. The business had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

RARE has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $133,158.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,343.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $133,158.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,343.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at $712,020.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,144 shares of company stock valued at $287,862 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.